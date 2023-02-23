Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Melkior Resources Inc. (CVE:MKR – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 25,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 10,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as base metals. Its flagship property includes the Carscallen project, which comprises 320 claim units covering an area of approximately 47 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.

