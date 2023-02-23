Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Releases Earnings Results

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.14 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Merit Medical Systems updated its FY23 guidance to $2.80-$2.89 EPS.

MMSI traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.39. 166,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,353. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $76.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 712.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

