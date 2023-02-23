Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $26.96 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $26.96 million and $799,769.22 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.74 or 0.01301422 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00013764 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00033110 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.82 or 0.01644098 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

