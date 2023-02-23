MetaMUI (MMUI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $84.01 Million

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, MetaMUI has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $84.01 million and $92,602.90 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI’s launch date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

