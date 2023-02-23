Metavasi Capital LP Makes New Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Metavasi Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,000. MGM Resorts International comprises about 2.4% of Metavasi Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,429. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $869,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $869,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 362,870 shares of company stock worth $15,233,175. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.04.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.