MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.54 and last traded at $19.54. 5,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 10,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.65% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

