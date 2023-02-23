Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) vs. Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Financial Review

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) and Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and Dragonfly Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast -82.89% -26.33% -17.48% Dragonfly Energy N/A -673.40% -1.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Microvast and Dragonfly Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 1 0 1 0 2.00 Dragonfly Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Microvast currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 337.96%. Dragonfly Energy has a consensus target price of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 159.10%. Given Microvast’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Microvast is more favorable than Dragonfly Energy.

This table compares Microvast and Dragonfly Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast $151.98 million 2.79 -$206.48 million N/A N/A Dragonfly Energy N/A N/A $1.91 million N/A N/A

Dragonfly Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Microvast.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.5% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.0% of Microvast shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Microvast has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -1.04, meaning that its share price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dragonfly Energy beats Microvast on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Stafford, Texas.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

