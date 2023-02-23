Midas (MIDAS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $968.60

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Midas has a total market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $968.60 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Midas token can now be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00005889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Midas has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.23 or 0.00418537 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,705.62 or 0.27724675 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Midas Profile

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Midas is midas.investments.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.4451793 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,767.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

