Miller Investment Management LP Decreases Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Miller Investment Management LP lessened its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. NVR comprises 1.3% of Miller Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 4.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in NVR by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,490.16, for a total value of $1,092,541.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,299,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,490.16, for a total transaction of $1,092,541.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,299,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total transaction of $3,545,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,927 shares of company stock valued at $20,690,321 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NVR Price Performance
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $89.09 EPS. NVR’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,956.00.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.
Featured Articles
