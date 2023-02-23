Miller Investment Management LP Grows Holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Miller Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Miller Investment Management LP owned about 0.10% of VanEck Biotech ETF worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBH. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 465.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBH traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,528. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.75. VanEck Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $170.25.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.749 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from VanEck Biotech ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.40.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

