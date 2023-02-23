Miller Investment Management LP Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Miller Investment Management LP decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.7% of Miller Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Miller Investment Management LP owned 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $17,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.68. 330,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,047. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

