MinePlex Self Reported Market Cap Hits $48.33 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. MinePlex has a total market cap of $48.33 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000625 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MinePlex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.71 or 0.00426326 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,804.35 or 0.28242841 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About MinePlex

MinePlex (CRYPTO:PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,722,512 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MinePlex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinePlex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.