Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.86. 636 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 9,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Mitie Group Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mitie Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.0291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.47%.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group Plc is a holding company. Which engages in the provision of facilities management and professional services. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services, Business Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste. The company was founded by Ian Reginald Stewart and David Malcolm Telling in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

