Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Shares Up 0.8%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.34 and last traded at $18.34. 4,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 9,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.
Mitsui Fudosan Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28.
About Mitsui Fudosan
Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Others. The Leasing segment provides leasing of office buildings and commercial facilities. The Property Sales segment sells condominiums and detached houses for individuals; and rental housing and office buildings for investors.
