Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Moderna by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,114,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,848,000 after buying an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Moderna by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 235,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,869,000 after buying an additional 110,303 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Moderna by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 198,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after buying an additional 21,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.23.

Moderna Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Moderna

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $158.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $188,573.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,844,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $188,573.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,844,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.04, for a total transaction of $7,041,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,718,973.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,144 shares of company stock valued at $87,487,922 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.