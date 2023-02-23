Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,811.50.

MONDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Mondi from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mondi from GBX 1,760 ($21.19) to GBX 1,823 ($21.95) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Mondi from GBX 2,100 ($25.29) to GBX 1,800 ($21.68) in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Mondi alerts:

Mondi Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $35.60 on Friday. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.