Monero Hits Market Cap of $2.89 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.89 billion and approximately $69.41 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $158.60 or 0.00654668 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,226.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.24 or 0.00393120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013779 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00092653 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.70 or 0.00584901 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00179553 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00197652 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,243,921 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

