Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Ghe LLC

Ghe LLC boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up approximately 4.3% of Ghe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Markel Corp raised its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $292.46. 127,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,583. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $346.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. Moody’s’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

