Moonriver (MOVR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.79 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Moonriver token can now be bought for $11.10 or 0.00046578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a total market cap of $70.63 million and $8.79 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Moonriver

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,683,270 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,362,907 tokens. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

