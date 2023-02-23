Morgan Stanley Increases Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $75.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.98% from the company’s current price.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of FIVN opened at $81.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.35 and a beta of 0.65. Five9 has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $121.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $2,964,305.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,663,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $2,964,305.92. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,663,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $55,518.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,583.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 106,693 shares of company stock worth $7,528,915. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 1,247.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Five9 by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 1,013.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Five9 by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

