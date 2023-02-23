Morgan Stanley Raises Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target to $20.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

BLCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

NYSE:BLCO opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85. Bausch + Lomb has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLCO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,852,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,830,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,659,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

