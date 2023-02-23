Morgan Stanley Raises Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target to $151.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $151.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LECO. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.25.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $164.05 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $176.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.80%.

In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $372,672.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $96,738,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 477,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,009,000 after buying an additional 373,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after buying an additional 302,002 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 730,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,604,000 after buying an additional 184,477 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 817,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,072,000 after buying an additional 144,084 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

