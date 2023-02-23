Morgan Stanley Trims Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Target Price to $185.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $10.60 on Thursday, reaching $147.57. 9,293,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,863. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.10 and a 200-day moving average of $162.04. Moderna has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The company has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,627,416 shares in the company, valued at $282,844,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,844,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,126,633.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 478,144 shares of company stock worth $87,487,922. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Moderna by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Moderna by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $1,667,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Articles

