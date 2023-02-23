Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS.

Mosaic Stock Up 2.7 %

MOS traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.20. 4,312,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,177. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average of $50.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

MOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 111,236 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

