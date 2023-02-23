Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS.
Mosaic Stock Up 2.7 %
MOS traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.20. 4,312,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,177. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average of $50.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Mosaic Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 111,236 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mosaic Company Profile
The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mosaic (MOS)
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.