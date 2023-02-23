MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Shares Bought by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of MSD Acquisition worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in MSD Acquisition by 304,500.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

MSD Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSDA opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

About MSD Acquisition

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

