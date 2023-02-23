MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Price Hits $0.0058

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. MUSE ENT NFT has a market cap of $5.21 million and approximately $196.56 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT launched on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00579083 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $181.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

