MVL Price Hits $0.0046 on Exchanges (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One MVL token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MVL has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. MVL has a market cap of $102.94 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MVL Token Profile

MVL was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,552,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official message board is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

