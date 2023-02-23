National Bank Financial Increases 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Price Target to C$4.00

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Desjardins upgraded 5N Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

OTCMKTS FPLSF traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.90. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998. The firm has a market cap of $167.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.58. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

