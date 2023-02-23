National Health Investors, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

National Health Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. National Health Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 122.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

National Health Investors Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $53.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 13.83, a current ratio of 13.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

NHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 180,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,016.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in National Health Investors by 420.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 37,587 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in National Health Investors by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

