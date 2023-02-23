Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,530 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 92.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 300.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 1,573.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Matson in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Matson Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $64.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.06 and a twelve month high of $125.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.29.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. Matson had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The firm had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.64%.

Matson Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.