Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 103 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $120.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.59. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.04 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. UBS Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.