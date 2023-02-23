Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Reduces Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $113.06.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

