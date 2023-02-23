Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Reduces Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Stryker by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Stryker by 3,862.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Argus raised their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Insider Activity at Stryker

Stryker Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 24,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.54, for a total value of $6,803,339.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,428 shares in the company, valued at $676,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 24,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.54, for a total transaction of $6,803,339.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 420,683 shares of company stock worth $112,867,578. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $261.65 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $284.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.