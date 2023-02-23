Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 255 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $14,245,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,403,000 after purchasing an additional 48,758 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 397.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 38,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 30,406 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 95,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,622,000 after purchasing an additional 24,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,953 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $291.71 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $260.46 and a one year high of $359.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

