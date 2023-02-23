NBC Bancorp (OTC:NCXS) Stock Price Down 2.2%

NBC Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NCXS – Get Rating) shares fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00. 2,760 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 249% from the average session volume of 790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

NBC Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.71.

Get NBC Bancorp alerts:

NBC Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from NBC Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.77. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th.

NBC Bancorp Company Profile

NBC Bancorp, Inc, operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Coxsackie that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, young adult accounts, and Christmas club accounts; car/truck loans, boat/motorcycle loans, personal loans, recreational vehicle loans, farm equipment loans, camping and utility trailer loans, mortgages, construction loans, home equity loans, small business loans, commercial new building loans, building rehabilitation loans, and lines of credit; and debit and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NBC Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBC Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.