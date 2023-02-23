NEA Management Company LLC Buys Shares of 3,467,406 Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,467,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,540,000. Gossamer Bio accounts for approximately 2.1% of NEA Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 1,512.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,198,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,929,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,480,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,018 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,064,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,126,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 822,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of GOSS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,659. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Gossamer Bio

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

