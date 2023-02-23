NEA Management Company LLC Has $830,000 Stock Position in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN)

NEA Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) by 500.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,648,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,707,242 shares during the quarter. NEA Management Company LLC owned about 51.92% of Addex Therapeutics worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Addex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Addex Therapeutics Stock Performance

ADXN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.02. 563,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,876. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. Addex Therapeutics Ltd has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $6.24.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

