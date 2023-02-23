Neblio Price Hits $1.75 on Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $1.75 or 0.00007150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $34.66 million and $2.23 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,810,163 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

