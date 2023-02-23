Needham & Company LLC Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $270.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVDA. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.08.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $207.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $516.77 billion, a PE ratio of 88.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.79. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.80 and a 200-day moving average of $159.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

