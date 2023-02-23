NetApp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $65.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. NetApp has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $90.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $135,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,976 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,976 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,207 shares of company stock worth $1,045,305 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in NetApp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,875 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NTAP. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

