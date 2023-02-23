NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at Barclays

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTAP. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

NTAP opened at $65.83 on Thursday. NetApp has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,386.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,386.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,305 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,383,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,814,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,401,000 after buying an additional 967,832 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 628.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,078,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,783,000 after buying an additional 930,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,359,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

