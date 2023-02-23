NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FinViz reports.

NTAP has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.95.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Price Performance

NetApp stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,582,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,257. NetApp has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,386.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,305. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $138,383,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,814,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,401,000 after buying an additional 967,832 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 628.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,078,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,783,000 after buying an additional 930,506 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $33,359,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.