NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.30-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.32 billion-$6.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.53 billion. NetApp also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.30-1.40 EPS.

NetApp Stock Performance

NetApp stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,503,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,405. NetApp has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.26%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley cut NetApp from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetApp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.95.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,386.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,207 shares of company stock worth $1,045,305 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 66.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in NetApp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 41.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the first quarter valued at $465,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

