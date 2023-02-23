NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Trading Down 5.8%

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) dropped 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $80.53 and last traded at $81.10. Approximately 813,648 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,545,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.05.
NTES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.14.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.
