New Gold Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of New Gold in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.48.

New Gold Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

Shares of NGD stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in New Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in New Gold by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

