New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.55 and last traded at $18.57. 9,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 12,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 1st were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Stories

