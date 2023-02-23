NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Cut by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.0% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.4% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 369,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,635,000 after purchasing an additional 182,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.06. 2,427,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,550,360. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $145.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 and have sold 35,986 shares valued at $3,078,386. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

