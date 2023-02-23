Nippon Active Value Fund’s (NAVF) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Nippon Active Value Fund (LON:NAVF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Nippon Active Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nippon Active Value Fund stock traded down GBX 0.42 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 142.58 ($1.72). The company had a trading volume of 43,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,263. Nippon Active Value Fund has a one year low of GBX 98.83 ($1.19) and a one year high of GBX 145.04 ($1.75). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 129.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 121.74. The firm has a market cap of £161.40 million and a PE ratio of 570.32.

