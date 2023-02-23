NiSource (NYSE:NI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. NiSource updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.54-$1.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.54-1.56 EPS.
NiSource Stock Up 2.4 %
NI stock opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. NiSource has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.53.
NiSource Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.
Institutional Trading of NiSource
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on NI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.
NiSource Company Profile
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NiSource (NI)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.