NiSource (NYSE:NI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. NiSource updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.54-$1.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.54-1.56 EPS.

NiSource Stock Up 2.4 %

NI stock opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. NiSource has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.53.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 12.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

