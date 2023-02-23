Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.74.
Several brokerages have commented on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nomad Foods from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.00.
Nomad Foods stock opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $25.45.
Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.
